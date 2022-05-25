PM Modi holds Cabinet meeting soon after returning from Quad summit

-
ALSO READ
Quad Summit's focus will be Indo-Pacific region: Foreign Secretary
Quad countries, including India, shared Ukraine concerns: Japanese PM
Quad nations to deepen cooperation on infrastructure: Joint statement
Top diplomats at Quad seek to bolster cooperation for open Indo-Pacific
Don't slip into the 'lazy analogy' of referring Quad as Asian NATO: EAM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived early morning on Wednesday after participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit as part of his two-day tour in Japan, immediately held a Cabinet meeting after reaching the national capital.
Senior Cabinet ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Smriti Irani among others were present in the meeting.
PM Modi arrived at the Air Force Station, Palam today after participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit as part of his two-day tour to Japan.
The Summit in Tokyo was the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.
At the Quad Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's consistent and principled position on the need for cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue and diplomacy.
PM Modi, along with the leaders of the Quad nations, took part in the fourth interaction of the leaders, which saw criticism of Russian military action in Ukraine, from Australia, Japan and the United States.
During the summit, the leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.
They exchanged perspectives on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the conflict in Europe.
On the sidelines of the Quad Summit, Prime Minister on Tuesday had bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He also had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
On the first day of his visit to Japan on Monday, the Prime Minister had a series of engagements. He participated in the event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and chaired a business roundtable in Tokyo. He also interacted with members of the Indian community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU