Business Standard

DGCA debars air traffic controller for using psychoactive substance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has penalised an air traffic controller (ATC) at the Delhi Airport after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance

IANS  |  New Delhi 

DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has penalised an air traffic controller (ATC) at the Delhi Airport after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance.

Sources said that he has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator. Posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, he was subjected to a drug test under the rules for the testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances, which has been implemented since January 2022.

The person was found positive when subjected to examination. The test report was received on August 18 and he was removed from the Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) duty.

The rules about Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) detailing the procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect on January 31.

As per the rules, airline crew members including pilots and air navigation service providers have to carry out random drug-testing of at least 10 per cent of the flight crew members and air traffic controllers employed by them every year.

The rules also include commercial aircraft operators, maintenance and repair organisations and air navigation service providers for drug tests.

The employee will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation if the confirmatory test comes positive.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 12:40 IST

