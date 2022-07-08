Don't step out unless necessary, says Goa CM Sawant as IMD issues red alert

-
With the IMD issuing a red alert, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to people of the state to step out of home only if necessary otherwise to stay at home and take precautions.
"Disaster Management team is fully alert. People should take precautions. They should not step out of home if not necessary. We have declared a two days holiday to students up to Class 8," he said.
The State Disaster Management Authority has informed the general public that the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Goa on Friday and very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. A red alert has been issued for Friday.
Sources informed that, necessary instructions have been issued to the disaster management authorities to activate the field machinery for taking precautionary actions and to tackle any situation arising out of heavy rainfall.
Government has requested people to take precautionary measures by avoiding being near weak trees and structures or areas vulnerable to landslides and rock falls. They should also not to drive into flooded areas, avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often and to take safety measures while dealing with electric power and avoid venturing into water bodies unless absolutely necessary.
