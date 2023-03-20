JUST IN
Supreme Court directs market regulator to refund Rs 3 bn to NSE
Wind energy generation can surge 4-5 times on policy tailwinds: Report
Delhi govt tables Eco Survey, per capita income grew by 14.18% in 2022-23
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh, his uncle and driver surrender in Jalandhar
Delhi govt's Women and Child Development schemes on track: Outcome Budget
Assam to discuss security for 4 Amritpal aides lodged in Dibrugarh jail
ED attaches assets worth Rs 47.1 cr under PMLA in Cosmos bank loan fraud
Gudi Padva, Ugadi, Chaitra Sukhladi 2023: Everything you need to know
Supreme Court fixes deadline to pay Rs 28k crore arrears under OROP scheme
Inclusive internet must for bringing on board next 1 bn users: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Supreme Court directs market regulator to refund Rs 3 bn to NSE
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Don't use antibiotics in Covid till bacterial infection suspected: Govt

There is no evidence of benefit for the treatment of more than five days and is not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home setting, the guidelines stated

Topics
Antibiotics | corona | bacterial infections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Representative Image

Antibiotics should not be used in Covid cases unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection, according to a revised guideline for the treatment of adult coronavirus patients issued by the Centre.

The revised guidelines, issued on Sunday amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, stated that drugs such as Lopinavir-ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin and Doxycycline should not be used for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients in India.

The AIIMS/ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force met on January 5 to revise the clinical guidance protocol. It has also advised doctors not to use convalescent plasma therapy.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. Possibility of co-infection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered," the guidelines said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, Remdesivir may be considered for up to five days. It should be started within 10 days of onset of symptoms in those having moderate to severe disease with a high risk of progression (requiring supplemental oxygen) but who are not on IMV or ECMO.

There is no evidence of benefit for the treatment of more than five days and is not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home setting, the guidelines stated.

Besides, in rapidly progressing moderate or severe disease, Tocilizumab should be considered preferably within 24-48 hours of the onset of severe disease/ICU admission.

India saw a single-day rise of over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 129 days. On Monday, the country reported a single-day rise of 918 cases while the active caseload has increased to 6,350.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Antibiotics

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 16:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU