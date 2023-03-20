JUST IN
Business Standard

Supreme Court directs market regulator to refund Rs 3 bn to NSE

The top court also refused to stay a tribunal order, which had set aside the regulator's ruling against NSE, the lawyers added

Topics
Supreme Court | SEBI | NSE

Reuters 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court

(Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday directed the market regulator to refund 3 billion rupees ($36.3 million) to the National Stock Exchange of India in a case involving alleged lapses in the bourse's systems, lawyers representing the parties said on Monday.

The top court also refused to stay a tribunal order, which had set aside the regulator's ruling against NSE, the lawyers added.

In 2019, SEBI passed a series of orders against the NSE and its former chief executives, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, alleging that the exchange did not exercise due diligence while setting a network that allowed high-frequency traders unfair access to some network servers at the exchange.

SEBI had ordered the NSE to deposit nearly 11 billion rupees, including interest, in an investor fund and barred it from raising money from the securities market directly or indirectly for six months.

($1 = 82.6300 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi and Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 16:17 IST

