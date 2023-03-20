JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi govt's Women and Child Development schemes on track: Outcome Budget

As many as 31,743 girls were enrolled (at birth stage + school stage) under the Ladli scheme till December 2022

Topics
Delhi government | Ministry of Women and Child Development | scheme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

A majority of schemes under the Women and Child Development Department are on track, according to the Delhi government's Outcome Budget for 2022-23 presented in the Assembly on Monday.

Out of 63 indicators for assessment, 71 per cent were on track, it said, adding that last year, out of 69 indicators for assessment, 80 per cent were on track.

About 3.47 lakh women in distress was given monthly financial assistance in 2022-23 against 3.12 lakh women in distress in 2021-22, it said.

About 2,060 poor widows were given financial assistance (Rs 30,000) for marriage of their daughters.

As many as 31,743 girls were enrolled (at birth stage + school stage) under the Ladli scheme till December 2022.

The report also said that 21,336 maturity cases have been paid till the third quarter of year 2022-23. About 6.38 lakh children and pregnant/nursing mothers are accessing services of nutrition, vaccination and health services, it said.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 15:43 IST

