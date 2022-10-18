JUST IN
Debt recast system: UN chief Antonio Guterres pins hope on G20 under India
Maharashtra: Man clicks on 'update' power bill link, loses Rs 2.14 lakh
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints chairman of Court of Arbitration
Mandaviya reviews Covid-19 situation; mask mandate should continue
Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, Uttarakhand and UP in run-up to Diwali
Govt reviews Covid situation as Omicron subvariant BQ.1 detected in Pune
New BCCI president Binny wants to reduce player injuries, improve pitches
Delhi records 141 fresh Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 2.04%
Maharashtra records 358 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,788
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Oct 27 to 'rejuvenate' BJP ahead of polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Debt recast system: UN chief Antonio Guterres pins hope on G20 under India
Business Standard

Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB's 'needle of suspicion' on some officers

A Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau has detected lapses into the probe against Aryan Khan in the cruiser drugs case and has pointed the "needle of suspicion"

Topics
Narcotics Control Bureau | Shah Rukh Khan

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Aryan Khan

A Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau has detected lapses into the probe against Aryan Khan - the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan -in the cruiser drugs case and has pointed the "needle of suspicion" on at least 7-8 officers.

Sources said that the SIT findings have been submitted to the NCB headquarters in New Delhi - nearly six months after Aryan Khan and others got a 'clean chit' in the case in May.

The report is understood to have detailed how Aryan Khan was deliberately targeted in the entire affair, the shoddy manner in which the entire probe into the cruiser drugs case was done, with many shortcomings in the investigation perpetrated by the NCB officers assigned to the sensitive case - which grabbed global headlines in October 2021.

Apparently, the probe was pushed ahead even though there was not sufficient evidence, and statements of some five dozen persons were recorded multiple times as they kept changing their versions.

The NCB sources said the conduct of around 7-8 officers was found to be suspicious in this case and some other drugs bust cases, for which a departmental probe has been recommended.

The NCB, led by its then Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede had carried out a high-profile raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai harbour last October and arrested 20 persons including Aryan Khan.

After a huge controversy, the probe was taken over by a NCB team from Delhi and Wankhede was transferred.

--IANS

qn/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narcotics Control Bureau

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 23:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU