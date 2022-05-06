Don't want Cong to completely disappear, Oppn needed: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
ALSO READ
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
Petrol prices up by only 5% as against 50% in developed nations: Puri in LS
PM Modi's govt provided new definition of governance: Hardeep Puri
Opposition should come together, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
India to double down on oil, gas exploration: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the BJP did not want the complete disappearance of the Congress as there is need for an opposition.
Speaking at Goa Fest 2022, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas also said the Narendra Modi government is "not completely a right-wing government".
"We do not want the Congress party to completely disappear. We need an opposition. If we have an opposition, it is for the opposition to decide whether it should be led by Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal or Sharad Pawar," Puri said.
Queried about people from various parties joining the BJP, the minister said this was what democracy was all about, adding that "if I'm the member of one party, I had the right to go another".
"You would make a pertinent point if you say just take feedback before inducting anyone in the party," he said, adding that the BJP is the largest party with 300 plus members in the Lok Sabha and "if people are unhappy with their party, they will gravitate towards the BJP".
Speaking about the Modi dispensation, he said it is "not completely a right wing government" and went on to add that "right, left, pro this, anti that" were all just slogans.
"Is ours a typically right wing government? In many respect it is not. From Sarvodaya to Antodaya, the philosophy which is encapsulated in taking sustainable developmental goals to the farthest first, that is the crux of BJP's philosophy," Puri said.
He claimed this approach, in many ways, had taken the ground away from the kind of message the socialists had.
"More important is to look at your corporate structure, The GST (collection) last month was Rs 1.61 lakh crore. If you look at corporate tax, the rates in Indira Gandhi's times were 90 per cent. Now you have lowest corporate tax rate," he pointed out.
If one looks at all the policies, it is not that the government is exclusively focused on economically weaker sections or the middle class but also on the corporate sector.
When asked if winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was a "done deal" for the BJP, he said nothing in politics was a done deal.
"You should never be complacent. Knowing that the party is in good shape and we are winning elections after elections, I would say the opposition needs to get its act together, if they want to post a credible challenge in 2024. BJP also has to work hard, which we are doing," the minister added.
Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party over the Punjab police's arrest of BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga and the subsequent chain of events involving police from Haryana and Delhi, Puri said "we are witnessing a spectacle where a political start up from Delhi, which is a GST rich state and with surpluses, has moved to Punjab, which is under great financial stress".
Goa Fest 2022 has been organised by Advertising Agencies' Association of India and the Advertising Club.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU