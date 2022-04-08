Opposition should come together, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apologises for his 'enjoy rape' comment
EU says war rhetoric unacceptable after Polish PM's comment
Waqar Younis apologises for his 'namaz' comment, says sports unites people
BJP won't go anywhere for many decades: Kishor; TMC says comment personal
JPMorgan's Dimon says he regrets his comment on China's Communist Party
-
Opposition parties that are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together and discussions are ongoing on what should be its framework, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday after meeting RJD leader Sharad Yadav.
Addressing the media with the Congress leader by his side, Yadav said Gandhi should take over as the president of the Congress party.
Asked if the Opposition must come together to take on the BJP, Gandhi said , "Opposition parties that are against RSS and Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework and that has to be developed."
Yadav said he is concerned about the country and that there is a need to work for the weaker sections of the society.
On whether Gandhi should become Congress president, Yadav said, "Why not? Rahul Gandhi works for the party 24X7 and I think he should become the president of the party. The Congress should make him president."
When Gandhi was asked to comment on the issue, he said, "We will see about that."
Describing Yadav as his "guru", Gandhi said he agrees with him that the country is in a "bad state" as "hatred" is being spread and the country is being divided.
"All of us are facing this challenge. We have to bring the country together, we have to take the country on the path of brotherhood again. He was unwell for a long time, I am happy that he is fighting fit now. He has taught me a lot about politics," Gandhi said.
"People think that economy is different from the condition of the society.In a country which does not have harmony, hatred will increase and inflation will rise," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU