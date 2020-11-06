DoT's monitoring wing removes 33 illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Telecom dept clamps down on illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi
Telecom operators sound alarm over India-specific standard for 5G
Ericsson to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion deal
Raising broadband quality, speed requires holistic approach: Trai official
Airtel extends pact with Ericsson for deployment of 5G-ready radio network
-
The Wireless Monitoring Organisation, part of the Department of Telecommunications, on Friday took down 33 illegal mobile network boosters and also served notices for removal of 40 such equipment that were being used in the national capital.
These boosters were removed and more such equipment identified during a raid conducted by the organisation.
Illegal mobile signal repeaters have become a major nuisance and is one of the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues like call drops and low data speeds. These illegal repeaters are installed by individuals or establishments at homes, offices to boost mobile signals.
"Our drive against illegal mobile signal boosters is an ongoing campaign. In this year only, we have removed more than 400 such devices from different parts of Delhi and our drive will continue in coming days as well.
"We advise people not to use any illegal repeaters as it is causing huge interference in the mobile network," Wireless Monitoring Organisation's Engineer in Chief G K Reddy said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the illegal network boosters were found installed in both residential and commercial establishments in Ashok Vihar, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash and South Extension.
"With this exercise in Delhi, 33 illegal repeaters were removed and 40 notices were given to remove the identified ones with immediate effect," the statement said.
Mobile operators invest heavily in acquisition of spectrum and for network rollout to enhance customer experience. However, the illegal boosters causes interference with the mobile network, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU