DoT's monitoring wing removes 33 illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi

The Wireless Monitoring Organisation, part of the Department of Telecommunications, on Friday took down 33 illegal mobile network boosters and also served notices for removal of 40 such equipment that were being used in the capital.

These boosters were removed and more such equipment identified during a raid conducted by the organisation.

Illegal mobile signal repeaters have become a major nuisance and is one of the biggest reasons for customers facing network issues like call drops and low data speeds. These illegal repeaters are installed by individuals or establishments at homes, offices to boost mobile signals.

"Our drive against illegal mobile signal boosters is an ongoing campaign. In this year only, we have removed more than 400 such devices from different parts of Delhi and our drive will continue in coming days as well.

"We advise people not to use any illegal repeaters as it is causing huge interference in the mobile network," Wireless Monitoring Organisation's Engineer in Chief G K Reddy said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the illegal network boosters were found installed in both residential and commercial establishments in Ashok Vihar, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash and South Extension.

"With this exercise in Delhi, 33 illegal repeaters were removed and 40 notices were given to remove the identified ones with immediate effect," the statement said.

Mobile operators invest heavily in acquisition of spectrum and for network rollout to enhance customer experience. However, the illegal boosters causes interference with the mobile network, it added.

