Will look into report on online exam glitches: Maharashtra minister

minister Uday Samant



on Friday said he will be receiving a report on the technical glitches encountered by students during the online and offline examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The state government had conducted online and offline exams for students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Results of these exams were supposed to be declared by October 31, but have been delayed.

Speaking to reporters, the minister for higher and technical education said, "I am expecting a report in the next eight days on delays encountered during the exams. It will be too early to call it a conspiracy, but once the report is received, I will be able to say it firmly that the ploy has been foiled."



The government had conducted online exams for thousands of students, but due to poor internet connection and inaccessible servers, the period of exams was extended.

According to officials from the department, some students had to spend the entire day to complete their examinations.