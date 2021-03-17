Double efforts for branding, marketing of agri products: Manoj Sinha

-
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called upon stakeholders to double the efforts for the branding and marketing of local agriculture products besides seamless extension of technology from lab to field for bringing long-term changes in the sector.
Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of a five-day-long Kisan Mela" here, the Lt Governor suggested to focus on strategic and professional approach for branding and marketing of local products to increase the income of the farming community.
The Lt Governor observed that J-K farmers have huge potential for becoming agriculture entrepreneurs.
The theme of this event, Self-sufficient Agriculture, Self-Reliant India, is not merely a slogan, it's a vision given by the prime minister for taking a leap towards the transfer of new knowledge and making farmers of the country Aatmanirbhar, he said.
The Lt Governor observed that the event will provide an exclusive platform to farmers to exchange ideas and gain new knowledge in farming.
Emphasising on increasing productivity and making agriculture sustainable, he said reformative measures are being taken for the growth of agriculture and horticulture sectors.
The Lt Governor called for taking the event to the panchayat and block level.
He emphasised on promotion of village markets with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and agriculture universities.
He also stressed on promoting success stories of progressive and award-winning farmers on all platforms.
Laying a special emphasis on realising the true growth potential of the local agriculture sector, the Lt Governor called for better branding and the availability of wider market for the local products to benefit farmers.
The Lt Governor further suggested that expert teams be formed by agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra so that the desired focus could be given on the marketing component.
Focus must given to branding, packaging, distribution and self-promotion, he added.
