Petrol stable at Rs 91.17 in New Delhi for 18th day, diesel at Rs 81.47

Fuel prices in the country have remained steady for over a fortnight now even though the global oil market remains volatile with regular variations in prices.
Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the capital on Wednesday. Fuel prices have not been revised now for 18 days.
In Mumbai, the petrol price stood at Rs 97.57 per litre--the same since Feb 27. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 93.11. Diesel was selling at Rs 86.45 in the city.
In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel prices stayed at Rs 94.22 and 86.37 respectively.
Prices have stabilised amid an outcry over record-high fuel prices, which have been witnessing an upswing since January, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Across the country as well, the petrol and diesel price remain unchanged. However, the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.
Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now sitting at around $69 a barrel.
The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.
But taxes and duties account for roughly 60 per cent of the retail price of petrol and diesel in the country, the world's third-biggest consumer of crude oil.
As the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government twice raised taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to boost sagging tax revenues instead of passing on the benefits of low oil prices last year to consumers.
|Cities
|Petrol (In Rs)
|Diesel (In Rs)
|New Delhi
|91.17
|81.47
|Kolkata
|91.35
|84.35
|Mumbai
|97.57
|88.6
|Chennai
|93.11
|86.45
|Gurugram
|89.11
|81.83
|Noida
|89.46
|82.01
|Bengaluru
|94.22
|86.37
|Bhubaneshwar
|91.9
|88.79
|Chandigarh
|87.73
|81.17
|Hyderabad
|94.79
|88.86
|Jaipur
|97.38
|89.67
|Lucknow
|89.31
|81.85
|Patna
|93.48
|86.73
|Trivandrum
|93.05
|87.53
|Pune
|97.39
|87.07
|Bhopal
|99.23
|89.78
|Dehradun
|89.89
|82.12
|Raipur
|89.62
|88.24
|Panjim
|89.34
|86.17
|Ahmedabad
|88.31
|87.74
|Gandhinagar
|88.55
|87.97
