Karnataka to soon unveil policy framework on agriculture start-ups

Minister B C Patil said on Wednesday the Government would soon unveil a policy framework on agri start-ups and operational guidelines.

Patil said agri start-ups can provide missing links in the agricultural value chain and deliver efficient, innovative products, technologies and services to farmers and consumers.

Addressing a virtual session ofFICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) summit and awards for agri start-ups,he said the food and practices and enterprises in India are poised for transformational changes in line with the new government policies.

" has been rapidly evolving into agri business in terms of approach and structure," he was quoted as saying in a FICCI statement.

To develop congenial eco-system for agri start-ups in Karnataka, a committee had been constituted to formulate a policy framework on agri start-ups and operational guidelines.

"The committee has submitted the policy documents to the government, and we are in the process of releasing it shortly," he said, according to the statement.

Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Group President (Corporate Relations & Alliances), TAFE Ltd, T R Kesavan said said every agri start-up has its own strength and there is a need to create a dedicated cell for agri start-ups.

Chairman, FICCI Task Force on Agri Start-ups, Hemendra Mathur said: "Bengaluru is the tech capital of the country and we must think towards building a centre for excellence in the agriculture sector with the kind of talent and resources that we have in Karnataka".

Pravesh Sharma, Chairman, FICCI Task Force on FPOs and Co-founder and CEO, Kamatan Farm Tech Pvt Ltd, emphasised on having state-level agri start-up policy for different states and this should be supported by a dedicated organisation to promote agri start-ups.

FICCI Secretary General Dilip Chenoy said the agriculture ecosystem is witnessing a wave of entrepreneurship with disruptive and futuristic ideas.