JUST IN
Feedback Unit case: CBI slaps new case on former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia
We welcome confirmation of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India: MEA
Jamia case: HC defers plea against trial court order discharging 11 accused
Sleeping less than 5 hours can double risk of clogged leg arteries: Study
Need efforts from central, state to improve air quality: Bhupender Yadav
As protesting farmers march towards Mumbai, Maha CM meet their delegation
Govt plans to establish 100 observatories to expand seismological network
Corporate travel expected to be rebound in 2023: American Express survey
Sikkim yet to utilise untapped hydropower potential, says CM Tamang
Will remove 5 mn MT garbage from Bhalswa landfill by March next year: CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Jamia case: HC defers plea against trial court order discharging 11 accused
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We welcome confirmation of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India: MEA

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination

Topics
US ambassador to India | Ministry of External Affairs | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eric Garcetti
Eric Garcetti

India on Thursday welcomed confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to New Delhi and said it looks forward to working with him to take forward the multifaceted bilateral relations.

Considered a close aide of President Joe Biden, Garcetti received the confirmation to the post from the US Senate over two years after he was nominated to the key position.

"We welcome the confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the US Ambassador to India. We look forward to working with him to take forward the multifaceted bilateral relations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles mayor's nomination on Wednesday. His nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated by President Biden.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination.

Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after Biden became President.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US ambassador to India

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 18:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU