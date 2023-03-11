Regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to conclude today

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronized implementation for multi-modal and last mile connectivity across the country, Sumita Dawra, an official of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry has said.

Dawra, the Special Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Commerce and Industry ministry, said states should et inspired by each others' activities.

She was addressing the press on the sidelines of a two-day regional workshop for the South Zone on PM Gati Shakti NMP which began here on Friday.

The workshop is aimed at demonstrating best practices in connection with the PM Gati Shakti Scheme.

"The states should get inspired by each others' activities and learn from each other," she was quoted in a release issued by the ministry.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and five Union Territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are participating in the workshop.

She also said a good instance of implementing the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan was the Comprehensive Port Connectivity Plan which was approved under it.

"It included 191 Road-Rail to Port connectivity projects worth nearly Rs 1,50,000 crore. They are currently being taken up as Sagarmala connectivity projects. In addition to this, 107 road and rail projects were identified with respect to ports under the infrastructure connectivity gap project. These projects were part of the Gati Shakti Scheme and were in the pre-feasibility stage," she has said.

On the first day of the workshop, discussions on infrastructure and social sector planning, a demonstration of the adoption of PM Gati Shakti with a holistic approach, and a demonstration of best practices by States/ UTs, took place, followed by a presentation of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to showcase the different components of logistics, the release said.

Today, the workshop will feature a presentation on the salient features of the National Logistics Policy and Comprehensive Logistics Action Plan, along with discussions on formulation, implementation, and monitoring of State Logistics Policies to create sustainable cities.

The regional workshop in Kochi is the second among the five regional workshops being planned across the country.

The first regional workshop was held in Goa on February 20. They are being organized by DPIIT in partnership with States/ UTs and aim at bringing about more vigour and building synergy with all the stakeholders of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The workshops are focusing on strengthening the institutional mechanism of State Technical Support Units (TSU) for integrated planning.

