DRDO, IAF conduct successful flight tests of anti-airfield weapon

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force have jointly conducted two flight tests of an indigenously developed smart anti-airfield weapon in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Two different configurations (of the weapon) based on satellite navigation and electro-optical sensors have been successfully tested, it said in a statement.
Electro-optical seeker-based flight test of this class of bomb has been conducted for the first time in the country, the statement mentioned.
The electro-optic sensor has been developed indigenously.
"The weapon was launched by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Chandan ranges at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on October 28 and November 3," the ministry mentioned.
In both the tests, the intended target was hit with high accuracy, it said.
The electro-optical configuration of the system is equipped with Imaging Infra-Red Seeker technology enhancing the precision strike capability of the weapon, the statement mentioned.
"The system (weapon) is designed for a maximum range of 100 kilometres. The newly adapted launcher ensured smooth release and ejection of the weapon," it said.
