USA to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghanistan forces in 20 days

As Washington speed-up to complete the withdrawal of its troops ahead of September 11, the US military will be handing over its main Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces in about 20 days, an official said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm we will hand over Bagram Air Base," a US defense official told France-based news agency without specifying when the transfer would take place, reported Afghanistan Times.
An Afghan security official said the handover was expected in about 20 days and the defense ministry had set up special committees to manage it.
The base, the centre for nationwide command and air operations for the past two decades, also houses a prison that held thousands of Taliban and terrorists over the years, reported Afghanistan Times.
The vast base, built by the Soviets in the 1980s, is the biggest military facility used by US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, with tens of thousands of troops stationed there during the peak of America's military involvement in the violence-wracked country.
Meanwhile, Washington has already handed over several military bases to Afghan forces before May 1, when it began accelerating the final withdrawal of troops, reported Afghanistan Times.
Last month it completed the withdrawal from Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan, once the second-largest foreign military base in the country.
The US withdrawal comes despite bloody clashes across the country between the Taliban and Afghan forces.
Peace talks were launched in September in Qatar, but so far have failed to strike any deal to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people over nearly two decades.
