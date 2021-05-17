DRDO's anti-Covid drug 2-DG will reduce oxygen dependency: Harsh Vardhan

-
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the recovery time from COVID-19 infection and oxygen dependency will be reduced by anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
While speaking at the release ceremony of the first batch of the 2-DG drug, Vardhan said, "With the support of DRDO and in the leadership of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this (anti-COVID drug 2DG) may be our first indigenous research-based outcome to fight against COVID-19. It will reduce recovery time and oxygen dependency."
"I hope that this drug will serve the world and not just India in the fight against COVID-19 in the coming days," he further said.
"We have been combating COVID-19 for the past year and our scientists have developed the vaccine and made it available to the public. I thank and congratulate DRDO and its scientists. We have seen that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership DRDO has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19," he added.
He also expressed happiness in the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country. "Today is a special and happy day for all of us as we have seen that the number of recovered cases have exceeded the number of active cases by more than one lakh," he added.
The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients.
