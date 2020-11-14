DRDO successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

-
ALSO READ
Rudram missile will give IAF capability to detect, attack enemy radar: DRDO
India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missile system
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Chennai
In Ladakh, India has little choice but to make China pay a cost
After Galwan Valley clash, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force put on high alert
-
The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), carried out a successful test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system on Friday.
The missile hit its target directly during the test.
The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 3.50 PM off the Odisha coast. The missile is propelled by a single-stage solid-propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 canisterised missiles, the defence ministry said in a release.
All QRSAM weapon system elements like Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle and Mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of the Indian Army.
Army The radar tracked the Banshee target from the farthest range and the missile was launched when the target was within the kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance. Various DRDO labs DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R & DE(E), IRDE, ITR have participated in the test.The weapon system elements have been realized through Defence PSUs BEL, BDL and private industry L & T. The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro-Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries. The Radar is four-walled Active Phased Array Radar. All range Tracking stations, Radar, EOTs and Telemetry Stations monitored the flight parameters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU