Towering visionary who laid foundation of India: Rahul's tribute to Nehru

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Farmer agitation on path shown by Mahatma will be successful: Sonia Gandhi
BJP govt taking to brutality to cover up Hathras incident: Rahul Gandhi
Incredibly lucky and proud to have Rajiv Gandhi as my father: Rahul
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook.
Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister.
"Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, lauding the contribution of his great grandfather.
"Our endeavour must be to conserve these values," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU