JUST IN
IAF to induct Made-in-India light combat helicopter at Jodhpur today
DRI busts international drugs racket in Mumbai, Rs 2.36 cr ganja seized
Top Headlines: PM Gati Shakti plan, board-based rules for PE/VCs, and more
MoS V Muraleedharan on two-day visit to Oman for boosting bilateral ties
6-year-old boy killed as 'sacrifice to god' at construction site in Delhi
What is a constitution bench?
Latest news LIVE: IAF to induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter
2 held after Punjab Police busts ISI-backed drone-based KTF terror module
Delhi Congress accuses BJP of manipulating delimitation of MCD wards
India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, seeks action
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top Headlines: PM Gati Shakti plan, board-based rules for PE/VCs, and more
IAF to induct Made-in-India light combat helicopter at Jodhpur today
Business Standard

DRI busts international drugs racket in Mumbai, Rs 2.36 cr ganja seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed an international smuggling racket of drugs in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states.

Topics
Mumbai | Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

ANI  General News 

Around 700 kg ganja, worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized in Chhattisgarh

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed an international smuggling racket of drugs in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states.

Based on intelligence input, officers of DRI, Mumbai seized 3.5 Kg of hydroponic weed from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as 'food items' at the Foreign Post Office, Mumbai. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana.

DRI investigation revealed that the cartel operated from different states and the consignment was to be exchanged in Delhi instead of sending to Hyderabad at the consignee address.

Surveillance was kept and two persons including the mastermind of the cartel were arrested in Hyderabad, said DRI.

Further investigation revealed the use of dark web in placing orders from the US and the use of cryptocurrency in making payments for the same.

The agency said a total of 5.3 Kg of ganja (hydroponic weed) having a value of Rs 2.36 crores in the illicit market has been recovered and seized in this case including 1.8 kgs seized from Delhi. Further investigation is in progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU