Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations against govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister on Wednesday alleged in Parliament that the Gandhi family was mired in corruption, and while themselves being out on bail, are levelling baseless allegations against the Central government.

Speaking during the motion of thanks on President's address in the Lok Sabha, Prasad, while referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly favouring Adani Group, said that Gandhi's comments were "false and shameful".

Gandhi was misleading the House, Prasad said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had attacked the government over the US-based research firm Hindenburg's report on Adani Enterprises.

He had claimed that Gautam Adani's fortunes rose soon after the came to power in 2014.

Prasad said, "Those out on bail and currently facing trial (in National Herald case) are levelling baseless allegations."

" cannot digest the fact that people had twice elected Narendra Modi as the prime minister and he will again come back in 2024," Prasad said.

The MP pointed out that the Adani Group has also invested in Congress-led states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and even Left-ruled Kerala.

Prasad also countered the allegations made by Gandhi regarding Adani's assets in foreign countries, saying that even during the UPA rule, the group had made overseas investments.

Prasad further said that the Congress rule was marred by corruption in 2G spectrum allocation, Commonwealth Games, besides coal and Adarsh Housing scams.

