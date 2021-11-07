Drugs-on cruise: NCB SIT team summons Aryan Khan, others for questioning

-
ALSO READ
Cruise ship drugs party: Aryan Khan, 2 others get NCB custody till Oct 4
Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs case
Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan asked to execute bond of Rs one lakh for bail
Aryan Khan tried to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses: NCB to HC
Drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence
-
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case on Sunday, the central law enforcement and intelligence agency said.
The agency has already summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both reached the NCB office today.
On Saturday, Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU