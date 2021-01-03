DV Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood sugar, hospitalised

-
ALSO READ
Fertilizer minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for Covid-19
Specialty chemical sector has huge growth potential: Sadananda Gowda
Govt invites LatAm, Caribbean nations to invest in India's pharma sector
Chemicals minister launches home delivery of fertilisers for Andhra farmers
Sadananda Gowda assures Telangana of adequate urea supply for Kharif season
-
Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here, official sources said.
Gowda (67) is currently stable and is undergoing further tests at the hospital, they said.
The minister was first admitted to a hospital in Chitradurga and later shifted by an ambulance through zero traffic management, to a private hospital here.
Zero traffic management is a privilege that allows convoys of VVIPs to pass through roads where movement of other vehicles is temporarily halted.
The Minister was on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga after attending a state BJP meeting.
He collapsed after greeting party workers and leaders in Chitradurga, where he had a stop over for lunch at a hotel this afternoon, sources said.
Gowda, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was immediately rushed to the Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital in Chitradurga.
After treatment there, he recovered and spoke to BJP leaders and family members over phone.
He was subsequently shifted to the hospital in Bengaluru.
Gowda's son Karthik told reporters "....low blood sugar led to it.. he is fine now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU