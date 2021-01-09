Dzukou Valley blaze under control but operations to continue: Official

-
The fire on the Dzukou range is
under total control but all operations will continue, a Nagaland forest officer said on Friday.
No active fire was noticed after over 10 days of operations. Smoke seen arising at three locations were quickly doused during the day, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.
Fire on the range has been raging since December 29.
"The situation is totally under control but operations will continue," he said.
Around 300 personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards, police and volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and four Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are engaged in the firefight, Rajkumar said.
"Both ground and air teams are constantly monitoring the situation as we don't want to take any chance," he said.
The IAF choppers will continue dropping essential supplies for the ground teams at the base camp, conducting aerial surveys and undertaking Bambi bucket operations, the DFO said.
