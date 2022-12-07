JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi urges party leaders to make winter session more productive
Maharashtra govt suspends bus services to Karnataka amid border row
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; AQI at 337 as smog blankets city
Mirabai clinches silver at World Championship despite wrist issue
A 4-day workweek may find global acceptance but face roadblocks in India
Parliament's winter session to begin today, 16 new bills on agenda
India is world's largest democracy, home to great diversity of faiths: US
Must create multitude of equitable ways for different groups: CJI
Wildlife protection amendment bill to be taken up during Winter Session
All India Kisan Cong to protest on Dec 9 on farmers' issue, seek resolution
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Narendra Modi urges party leaders to make winter session more productive
Business Standard

EAM Jaishankar to make statement on foreign policy in Rajya Sabha today

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India's foreign policy in the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session

Topics
S Jaishankar | Rajya Sabha | Parliament winter session

IANS  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India's foreign policy in the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session.

According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the "Latest Developments in

India's Foreign Policy".

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 334th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on "Issues related to Safety of Women" pertaining to the Ministry.

She will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 338th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry.

The House will pay obituary reference to the former members who passed away recently.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 11:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.