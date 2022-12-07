EAM Jaishankar to make statement on foreign policy in Rajya Sabha today

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India's foreign policy in the (RS) on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session.

According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the "Latest Developments in

India's Foreign Policy".

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 334th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on "Issues related to Safety of Women" pertaining to the Ministry.

She will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 338th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry.

The House will pay obituary reference to the former members who passed away recently.

