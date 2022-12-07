EAM Jaishankar to make statement on foreign policy in Rajya Sabha today

-
ALSO READ
Lokpal gets 1,719 graft complaints, 136 were registered inquiry this year
Lokpal to accept corruption complaints filed in prescribed format only
No hope in SC, sensitive cases assigned to only certain judges: Kapil Sibal
It's pouring adjournments in Parliament; RS spends 27% time working, LS 16%
Govt to move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha
-
Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India's foreign policy in the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session.
According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the "Latest Developments in
India's Foreign Policy".
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.
Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 334th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on "Issues related to Safety of Women" pertaining to the Ministry.
She will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 338th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry.
The House will pay obituary reference to the former members who passed away recently.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 11:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU