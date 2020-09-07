JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: DERC reduces fixed power charges for non-domestic users

BMC to add 250 ICU beds as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Mumbai
Business Standard

EAM S Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Bangladesh counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, covering various facets of ties between the two countries.

Topics
S Jaishankar | External Affairs Ministry | Bangladesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the signing ceremony of Concession Agreement for 600 MW Kholongchhu JV-Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan, via video conference in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, covering various facets of ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said it was agreed to hold a meeting of the joint consultative committee "very soon".

"Warm conversation with FM Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Agreed to hold our Joint Consultative Commission very soon. Will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goals set by our leaders," he said.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Dhaka last month during which both sides explored ways to further deepen ties in a range of areas.

The two sides have taken several initiatives in the recent weeks to boost connectivity and trade, including commencement of movement of Indian cargo from Agartala to Kolkata via Chattogram, expansion of the scope of the protocol that governs trade and transit on inland waterways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU