Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K, no casualty: Officials

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.
The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, at 7.52 am, officials said.
The epicentre was at a latitude of 33.14 degrees north and longitude of 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.
Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 11:11 IST