Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official
Two terrorists involved in migrants' deaths killed in Srinagar encounter
Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus in select areas of Jammu, Srinagar
Fresh light snowfall in parts of Kashmir; Srinagar-Jammu highway closed
Mughal road closed as high altitude areas witness snowfall in J-K
-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit 38 Kk North of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, around 6.57 am on Sunday.
"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 05-03-2023, 06:57:12 IST, Lat: 34.42 & Long: 74.88, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km N of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India," it tweeted.
Earlier on February 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 11:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU