Business Standard

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit 38 Kk North of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Earthquake

ANI  General News 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit 38 Kk North of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, around 6.57 am on Sunday.

"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 05-03-2023, 06:57:12 IST, Lat: 34.42 & Long: 74.88, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km N of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India," it tweeted.

Earlier on February 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 11:52 IST

