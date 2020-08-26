Cloudy morning in Delhi; rain likely, says Indian Meteorological Department

A cloud cover persisted over the capital on Wednesday morning, with the weather department predicting light to moderate rain towards the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday issued an alert for "moderate to heavy" rains in the capital from Wednesday to Friday.

"Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rain from Wednesday evening/night to Friday afternoon, with heavy at isolated places on Thursday," it said.

The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it warned.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

has recorded 213.3 mm against the normal of 221.8 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 4 percent.

Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 497.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, as per official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)