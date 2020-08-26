JUST IN
Cloudy morning in Delhi; rain likely, says Indian Meteorological Department

A cloud cover persisted over the national capital on Wednesday morning, with the weather department predicting light to moderate rain towards the evening

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A rickshaw puller covers himself with a plastic sheet for protection from rain, in New Delhi
A cloud cover persisted over the national capital on Wednesday morning, with the weather department predicting light to moderate rain towards the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday issued an alert for "moderate to heavy" rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

"Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rain from Wednesday evening/night to Friday afternoon, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday," it said.

The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it warned.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 221.8 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 4 percent.

Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 497.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, as per official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 10:52 IST

