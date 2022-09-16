6 persons arrested for rape, murder of two girls in Lakhimpur Kheri

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri rape-murder: 6 held, last rites of Dalit sisters performed
Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Victim knows the offender in over 95 per cent rape cases in India: Report
Mayawati questions UP govt after bodies of 2 girls found hanging from tree
See witnesses are protected: SC seeks UP govt response in Lakhimpur case
-
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The two Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree.
"Junaid, Suhail and Hafeezur Rehman were reportedly arrested during an encounter with the local Nighasan police and SWAT team in the Nighasan police station area on Thursday morning. Following their interrogation, the other accused Karimuddin, and Chhotu Gautam was also arrested," Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.
As per the police, a 315 bore pistol, 2 live cartridges and an empty shell have been recovered from the main accused Junaid's son Israel.
ADG Kumar further said that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the police late in the evening, a team immediately rushed to the spot.
"Apart from the local police, IG Range Laxmi Singh from Lucknow was immediately rushed to the spot. Prompt action was taken under the leadership of SP, Lakhimpur, Sanjeev Sinha and raids were conducted at different places to arrest the culprits, he added.
The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.
This comes a day after the two girls were found hanging from the tree in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.
Protests broke out after the news came to light with the father of the deceased demanding justice for his daughters stating that the "culprits should be hanged". He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one of the family members.My daughters were abducted from the house and then they were raped and murdered. I demand justice, and the culprits should be hanged," said the victim's father.
The post-mortem reports confirmed that both girls were raped and strangulated.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman told ANI over the phone citing the report that the two minors were murdered after being raped.
"The girls were yesterday lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls wanted the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them, they then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls for eliminating any proof," SP Sanjeev Suman said. As per Suman, all the accused persons other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri.
All forensic evidence was examined. The post-mortem of the bodies was video graphed and then the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 07:01 IST