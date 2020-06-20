Easing woes: Unsung warriors who helped the poor during Covid-19 lockdown

They are the unsung warriors, the silent workers, whose only mission is to restore dignity and self respect to India’s invisible people. They’re derisively called jholawallahs, but non-profit organisations (NPOs) have played a bigger role in mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 crisis than most people know or understand.

The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Ashoka University, is India’s first academic centre focused on enabling strategic and robust philanthropy for greater social impact. It has come out with a rigorously researched report on the NPOs based on ...