Economic growth central to India's internal, external security: NCCC chief

is very central to India's internal and external security, said (NCCC) chief Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant on Saturday.

While addressing a conference in Jaipur said that one of the ways for other nations to slow down a country's growth is by interfering with their cyberspace.

" is very central to India's internal and external security. Unfortunately, it's not discussed often enough at any level. To see if we're actually secure, we have to examine how strong our economy is," said Pant.

"In 2020, the global loss due to cybercrime was USD 6 trillion. One of the ways for other nations to slow down our growth will be by interfering with our cyberspace," it added.

The NCCC chief said Cybersecurity in the future is going to be one of the factors that will create 'headwinds' in the the country wants.

"If you did have an economy of the size of China, then in terms of your ability to fight a war, to take on Chinese Army, you would be talking a different language and China would be understanding it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)