ED attaches assets worth Rs 300 cr of Icore Group in chit fund scam case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 300 Crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in its ongoing investigation against Icore Group of companies in a chit fund scam case.
As per a press release by the ED, the properties attached by the Directorate belong to 11 Icore group companies, its directors - Late Anukul Maiti, Kanika Maiti, and their family members.
"The properties attached comprise bank accounts, plots, factories, shopping malls and various residential properties," the release read.
"The Icore Group companies were running a Chit fund scam, wherein they illegally raised a huge amount of money from lakhs of gullible investors by promising exorbitant returns. Based on the investigation conducted so far Proceeds of Crimes (POC) have been quantified to the tune of Rs 2,400 Crore," ED said.
Further investigation is underway.
