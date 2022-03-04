ED attaches property worth Rs 2.75 crore in JKCA money laundering case

-
The enforcement directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable property of Ahsan Ahmad Mirza worth Rs 2.75 crore in the money laundering case against the office bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket association (JKCA).
Earlier in December 2020, the ED had provisionally attached the property of former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah who was the president of JKCA from 2001 to 2012.
The JKCA scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is about alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009.
An ED statement said that in this case properties worth Rs 14.32 crore have already been attached previously; Rs 2.46 crore of movable and immovable assets of Mirza and Mir Manzoor Ghazanfar, and Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Abdullah.
Abdullah has challenged the attachment order in the high court.
Notwithstanding the challenge to the order by Abdullah, the adjudicating authority confirmed the provisional attachment of the earlier two orders.
"The adjudicating authority has already confirmed the provisional attachment orders," the ED statement said.
The ED claimed that the probe by it so far has "revealed that Ahsan Ahmad Mirza in connivance with other office bearers of the JKCA, had misappropriated JKCA funds to the tune of Rs 51.90 crore and utilised proceeds of crime for settling his personal and business liabilities".
The probe into the JKCA money laundering case was initiated on the basis of a case registered at the Ram Munshi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar.
The case was later transferred to the CBI on the High Court's directions.
The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against the former JKCA office bearers for misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.
