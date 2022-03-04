India says projects fully compliant with provisions of Indus Waters Treaty

-
ALSO READ
Govt agrees to give more data on western river projects to Pakistan: Report
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Indian team to visit Pakistan for annual talks on Indus Waters Treaty
India, Pakistan to hold annual Indus water meeting in Islamabad
Bharti Airtel to acquire Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers
-
India and Pakistan have discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data at a meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission during which the Indian side also underscored that all its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.
During the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission comprising Indus commissioners of India and Pakistan, held from March 1-3 in Islamabad, both sides discussed the issue of the Fazilka drain, and Pakistan assured that all necessary action will continue to be taken to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The Indian delegation was led by PK Saxena, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters.
The technical discussions were held regarding ongoing projects including Pakal Dul, Kiru and Lower Kalnai, the statement said.
The Indian side underscored that all its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the treaty and provided technical details in support of its position, the MEA said.
The Commission discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data.
Noting that the meeting was held in a cordial manner, the MEA said both the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the treaty.
It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the permanent commission in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.
Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan.
The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission was held from March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU