India says projects fully compliant with provisions of Indus Waters Treaty

During the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission comprising Indus commissioners of India and Pakistan, held from March 1-3 in Islamabad, both sides discussed the issue of the Fazilka drain, and assured that all necessary action will continue to be taken to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the river Sutlej, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by PK Saxena, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters.

The technical discussions were held regarding ongoing projects including Pakal Dul, Kiru and Lower Kalnai, the statement said.

The Indian side underscored that all its projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the treaty and provided technical details in support of its position, the MEA said.

The Commission discussed the exchange of hydrological and flood data.

Noting that the meeting was held in a cordial manner, the MEA said both the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the treaty.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the permanent commission in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and in 1960, the two commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission was held from March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.

