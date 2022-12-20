JUST IN
ED attaches Rs 907 crore worth assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA
Govt to consult regulator before privatising public sector banks
2 more Covid deaths reported in Beijing as millions hit by Omicron variant
U'khand HC bans mechanised mining in riverbeds, asks DMs to seize machines
HC slams TMC govt over compensation delay to family of rape, murder victim
Rs 125-cr Gandhi Sevagram project to pick up pace in Nava Raipur
2.5 mt of paddy worth Rs 5,200 cr procured in Uttar Pradesh so far
Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win
Bihar hooch tragedy: Spirit kept at police station wasn't used, says DGP
PM Modi condoles death of 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairon Singh Rathore
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt to consult regulator before privatising public sector banks
icon-arrow-left
India becomes second-largest steel producer in world: Scindia in Parliament
Business Standard

ED attaches Rs 907 crore worth assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA

Recovery of Rs 110.97 crore, including interest and penalty, has been made

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | PMLA | crypto trading

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate has attached proceeds of crime worth Rs 907 crore and arrested three persons in cases related to money laundering by crypto exchanges, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Central GST officers have detected Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion worth Rs 87.60 crore by 12 crypto exchanges.

Recovery of Rs 110.97 crore, including interest and penalty, has been made.

The minister said further investigation is under process in eight cases and four cases are closed on payment of tax along with interest and penalty.

Further, in case of crypto exchange Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, known as WazirX, assets worth Rs 289.68 crore have been seized from the exchange and its Directors for violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange management act (FEMA), Chaudhary said.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Directorate of Enforcement is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering.

"As on December 14, 2022, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 907.48 crore have been attached/seized, three persons have been arrested and four prosecution complaints have been filed before the Special Court, PMLA, in these cases," Chaudhary said.

Currently, crypto assets are unregulated in India.

"Crypto assets by definition are borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards," Chaudhary added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 00:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU