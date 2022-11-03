JUST IN
Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse on November 8; here's all you need to know
Women's education will increase their participation in workforce: President
Indian Navy must remain combat ready and credible force: CNS Admiral

He was addressing the naval commanders' conference that concluded on Thursday after deliberations for four days

Topics
Indian Navy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar
The Indian Navy must remain a "combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force" to navigate the turbulent security scenario, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said in an address to top naval commanders amid China's increasing assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region.

Referring to various challenges facing India in the maritime domain, the admiral talked about the "complex security landscape", terrorism, the rise of "non-state actors" and the expanding influence of "large corporations", saying they are influencing the strategic and security calculus.

He was addressing the naval commanders' conference that concluded on Thursday after deliberations for four days.

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reiterated the need for operational preparedness, self-reliance and the need for further integration in the armed forces towards collectively meeting India's national security imperatives.

The Navy said the conference provided an opportunity to the naval commanders to introspect on important maritime matters.

The Chief of Naval Staff also emphasised on tri-services integration. "There is a national level focus on jointness -- we need to work towards it with complete sincerity of purpose," he said.

"In navigating the turbulent security scenario, I am convinced that remaining a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force, enabled by a 'ship first' outlook, is vital," the Navy chief said.

"This dyad, to my mind, would drive the twin aspects of continuity and change, enabling us to effectively follow an aspirational trajectory into the future," he said.

Admiral Kumar said terrorism, gun and narcotics smuggling, and other such threats will continue to pose challenges.

"I am equally convinced that keeping the man or woman in the field central to all our endeavours will, automatically, translate into enhanced agility, adaptability, and ability being infused into the Navy," he said.

"Let us continue with our efforts to bring about the changes that we need. To that end, I have clearly articulated my expectations -- each one of which can be achieved, quite simply, by everyone doing their duty and doing it well -- and this will help us in moving from slogan to action," Admiral Kumar said.

The Navy chief also spoke on the need for developing infrastructure and focused on issues such as materiel and logistics planning as well as suitable human resource development.

All operational and area commanders of the Indian Navy participated in the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:46 IST

