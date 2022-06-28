Latest news LIVE updates: GST Council meet starts today in Chandigarh

Latest LIVE news updates: The two-day will start on Tuesday in with a packed agenda. The Council is unlikely to consider states’ demand for status quo on a two-year extension of compensation as official data suggests that revenue shortfall for states has narrowed in FY22.

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP met Chief Minister on Monday after the Supreme Court directed the CM not to disqualify the rebel MLAstill July 11. "We are alliance partners. We will sit together and discuss things," state Congress chief Nana Patole said after meeting CM Thackeray at his residence.





Thackeray handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping in Guwahati, to other ministers. Nine ministers have so far joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde. The Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, criticised the Central government after the co-founder of Alt News, Muhammad Zubair was arrested by the on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. Moitra slammed the saying they bent over backwards to please sahibs. She said Zubair was arrested "on a trumped up case" even as "Ms Fringe Sharma enjoys life of protection". Gandhi said, "Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more."

Atleast 16 people died and 56 were wounded after a Russian missile struck a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine, reported AFP. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier had said there were 'over a thousand civilians' in the mall where the missile hit as the city had a pre-war population of 220,000.