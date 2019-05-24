ED moves Delhi HC seeking cancellation of Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail

The (ED) on Friday moved the seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to by a lower court in connection with a money laundering case. In its application to the high court, the alleged that Vadra might tamper with the evidence since he is an “influential person” and that he had remained non-cooperative and evasive during the probe.

A lower court in Delhi had granted anticipatory bail to Vadra in connection with alleged money laundering in purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. In its plea, the said that it wanted want to question Vadra about the source of funds used for the purchase of the flat and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder money.

One of the persons who helped Vadra launder the money is Manoj Arora, the alleged. Arora, the probe agency claims, was aware of Vadra’s overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds for buying the flat. Apart from the flat in London, the ED claims to have information about other new properties which allegedly belong to Vadra. These include two houses worth 5 million pounds and 4 million pounds each and six more flats in other areas.

The lower court judge, the ED said, failed to consider the material evidence placed before him while granting anticipatory bail to Vadra. The trial court had, while granting anticipatory bail to Vadra on April 1, asked him not to leave the country without prior permission and had asked him to join the investigation as and when required.