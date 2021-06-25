ED raids ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur, Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
ED records statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal in Anil Deshmukh corruption case
ED registers money laundering case against former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh
Enforcement Directorate steps up drive to check Covid-linked corruption
Corruption case: CBI questions personal staffers of Anil Deshmukh
INX Media: ED charges Chidambaram, others with money laundering of Rs 65 cr
-
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe against him, officials said.
They said the raids are being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the locations include Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur.
The central probe agency had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Deshmukh, 71, and others last month after studying a recent CBI FIR.
The ED case came about after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by filing a regular case on the orders of the Bombay High Court that asked it to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU