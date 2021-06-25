Congress to launch 10-day nationwide protest against price rise

-
The Congress Party will launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7.
"Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels. These programs shall be implemented by the State units between July 7 and July 17, 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organisations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country," reads a Congress statement.
According to Congress statement, party leaders and workers would take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. The party leaders and workers will also take out march and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will be run at all petrol pumps across the country demanding a reduction in fuel prices.
Earlier on Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of general secretaries and state in-charges of the party.
To corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the top leaders of Congress made a strategy in the meeting to agitate against the rising fuel prices and inflation. The meeting was held via video conferencing.
Recently, Congress held a nationwide demonstration against the high prices of petrol and diesel.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. In this scenario, Congress is once again preparing for another demonstration.
On June 13, the Congress party had announced that it will launch a nationwide 'Outreach Campaign' in a bid to provide relief to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to collect data about the same.
