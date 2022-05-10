Smriti Irani promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO; assures help to students

-
Union Minister Smriti Irani here on Tuesday promised a polytechnic student, who wants to become a scientist, a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation next month.
Irani asked a Jagdishpur polytechnic student Neetu Maurya about her future aspirations and when the girl replied that she wanted to become a scientist and work at the national space agency, the minister promised to take her to ISRO next month.
"She (the girl) wanted to go to ISRO and become a scientist. I will take her to ISRO next month," Irani said.
"It is a matter of pride for Amethi that this girl wants to become a scientist. She will one day bring fame to Amethi," the BJP leader said.
The minister further assured other students that she will help them in whatever way she can for their success.
Irani was in her constituency to inaugurate a private institute and distribute tablets to students.
In Amethi so far 11,672 students have been given tablets, she said and thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the same.
The UP government had announced free smartphones and tablets for one crore youth to make them technically sound. Adityanath had kickstarted the tablet distribution last year with a mega event in Lucknow on December 25.
