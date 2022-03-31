Money laundering case: Lawyer who filed pleas against Fadnavis arrested

-
The ED on Thursday arrested Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.
They said the two were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are expected to be produced before a court on Friday.
The lawyer, who has filed petitions against senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the last few years, was raided by the central probe agency since early morning.
Officials claimed the money laundering case against the brothers is related to the purchase of an about 1.5 acre land in Nagpur sometime back and the documents used for the land purchase were allegedly forged.
The land that was purchased was in the name of the brothers, they said.
Satish Uke's house located in Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur was searched, and he and his brother were later taken to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in the city for interrogation.
