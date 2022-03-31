Money laundering case: Lawyer who filed pleas against Fadnavis arrested

The ED on Thursday arrested Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.

They said the two were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are expected to be produced before a court on Friday.

The lawyer, who has filed petitions against senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister in the last few years, was raided by the central probe agency since early morning.

Officials claimed the against the brothers is related to the purchase of an about 1.5 acre land in sometime back and the documents used for the land purchase were allegedly forged.

The land that was purchased was in the name of the brothers, they said.

Satish Uke's house located in Parvati Nagar area of was searched, and he and his brother were later taken to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in the city for interrogation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)