ED summons Cong leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning for 5th day on June 21

The (ED) has asked leader to join investigation for the fifth day on June 21 and record his statement in the Herald money laundering case, officials said on Monday.

Gandhi appeared for the fourth day of questioning on Monday, a day after he turned 52, and the session would continue.

Officials said he has been asked to join the probe again on Tuesday and continue recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The MP has spent as many as 38 hours at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the capital over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

