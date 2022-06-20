Reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but beneficial over time: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday said decisions and may be unpleasant temporarily but with time the country will experience their benefits.

He observed that the 21st century India belongs to wealth and job creators and innovators, who are the country's true strength. The government has been promoting them for the last eight years.

"The path of startup and innovation is not the one with ease, and taking the country on this path for the last eight years was also not easy. Several decisions and may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time their benefits can be experienced by the country," Modi said.

Modi's comments came in the backdrop of widespread protests against 'Agnipath,' the new army recruitment scheme announced by the Centre.

Addressing after inaugurating or laying the foundation for various developmental works, he said, "The path of can alone take us towards new targets and new resolvewe have opened up the space and Defence sector which for decades were under government control."



Noting that has shown what Indian youth can achieve if the government gives facilities and interferes less in the lives of citizens, Modi said is the city of dreams for the youth of India, and entrepreneurship; innovation and right use of public and private sectors are the main reasons behind it.

" teaches those people to change their mindset, who even today degrade India's private sector and private enterprise. These power-minded people weigh the strength of the country and the capacity of crores of Indians low, he said.

Averring that the promise that the "double-engine" government had given, can be seen getting realised today, Modi said the projects launched today will support ease of living and ease of doing business.

Bengaluru is the true reflection of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', and the city's progress is linked to progress of lakhs of dreams, he said, adding that the double-engine government is committed for the all-round development of the city, both in terms of livelihood and infrastructure.

He further said there was a 40 year delay in implementation of the Suburban Railway project for Bengaluru. If they were completed on time they wouldn't have put pressure on the city's infrastructure and have strengthened it further.

"I don't want to waste time and will work every minute..." he added.

