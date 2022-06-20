BJP to organise yoga events at 75,000 places across country on Yoga Day

-
ALSO READ
Amrit Mahotsav without Gandhi
Modi launches new series of coins with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design
PM Modi launches new series of coins with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design
PM inaugurates launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore'
Congressmen attend launch of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event at US Capitol
-
The BJP will mark the eighth International Yoga Day on Tuesday by organising yoga sessions at 75,000 places across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the mega exercise at a yoga event in Mysuru in Karnataka where over 15,000 people are likely to participate.
Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Monday that Union ministers and chief ministers of the party, its elected representatives like MPs and MLAs besides the organisation's office-bearers will attend yoga programmes.
With COVID-19 stalling any major public event on the yoga day for the last two years, the party has decided to hold the exercise in a big way this year, he said.
BJP president J P Nadda will attend a yoga session in Noida while Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the national capital.
As the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an ongoing exercise to mark the 75th year of India's Independence, the party will organise yoga events at 75,000 places, Trivedi said.
He asserted that the global acceptance of yoga since the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day in December 2014 following the proposal from the Modi government, symbolises the rise of India's cultural power.
The BJP spokesperson, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said India is perhaps the country with the most expansive cultural influence globally but it was "unfortunate" that previous governments did not put this to use effectively.
It was only after Modi became prime minister that on his initiative the UN decided on observing the International Yoga Day, Trivedi said and noted that 177 of 193 UN members were co-sponsors of the proposal.
It was India's diplomatic success, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU