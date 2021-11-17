ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's brother in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Nirav Modi's brother-in-law appears before court for money laundering case
US-based service provider seeks details in Parra case; police sends replies
J&K: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
ED issues fresh summons to Jacqueline Fernandez after she skips summons
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday.
They said Tassaduq has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on Thursday and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses.
Mehbooba Mufti has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU