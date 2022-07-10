Education minister reiterates need for world class educational institutes

-
ALSO READ
Govt will not rewrite history, but bring out all 'historic truth': Pradhan
UP polls: Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to welcome PM Modi in Varanasi
'Pariksha pe Charcha' by PM Modi is a public movement: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan visits bp's Global Business Services Centre in Pune
Opposing 'Agnipath' not in interest of youths: Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday underlined the need to develop world class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students.
"We need to develop forward looking, responsive, world class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students. We have to work to ensure access, inclusivity, equitability, affordability and quality in higher education," he said while addressing the valedictory session of 3-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) at Varanasi.
The ABSS concluded on Saturday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.
The Minister said "we must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service".
He said that this Shiksha Samagam is a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower.
"National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction and path for decolonizing our education and achieving aspirations, creating pride in our languages, culture and knowledge. The components of NEP such as Multi-modal education, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry-Exit, Skill Development will prove to be milestones in the direction of student first -teacher led learning," said Pradhan.
Pradhan said that seeing the enthusiasm of all the scholars, policy-makers and educationists in this three-day program, a new energy and new confidence has been awakened.
He expressed hope that Universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators. They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living, he added.
The Minister also said that by providing opportunities for education in Indian languages, we will be able to connect a large section of the education system and promote research and innovation.
Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Governor, present on the occasion, said that for the first time after independence such a large and intensive summit has taken place on higher education.
Many institutions are adopting new and good practices. The issue of recruitment, construction, grading and assessment must be dealt with effectively and we should provide facilities to students in their proximity, she added.
--IANS
avr/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU